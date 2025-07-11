Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas State Senator Angela Paxton, the estranged wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, accused her husband of adultery in the divorce papers she filed this week, court documents reveal.

Publicly, Angela Paxton posted on X that she was seeking the separation “on Biblical grounds,” adding: “In light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

However, court records in Collin County note that the couple, who met as students and married in 1986, have not lived together for a year. The plaintiff is accusing the father of four and the grandfather of five of being unfaithful to her.

open image in gallery Ken Paxton and Angela Paxton ( AP )

“The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between petitioner and respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation,” the records state.

For his part, Paxton said on X: “After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives.

“I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time.”

The extramarital affair alluded to in the filings first came to light two years ago during Paxton’s impeachment trial in the Texas Senate, after the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives impeached him in a 121-23 vote on May 27, 2023.

Paxton was accused of, among other things, accepting bribes from a political donor, misusing public resources and making false statements regarding his financial interests, all of which he denied, complaining: “RINOS [Republicans in Name Only] and far-left radicals have established a kangaroo court in the TX Lege. to eliminate America’s most conservative Attorney General.”

open image in gallery Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ( AP )

One article brought against Paxton alleged that Austin real estate developer Nate Paul had bribed him by securing a job for his mistress with his company World Class Holdings in 2019, with local woman Laura Olson subsequently outed as the woman in question by the media.

She was revealed to be a four-time divorcee with two children who had been a stalwart of the Bexar County Republican Women’s group for years, worked for Texas State Sen. Donna Campbell from 2013 to 2019 and previously dated San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry, standing by the latter when he was involved in a high-profile drink-driving accident.

She was invited to bear witness at the trial, but senators were told she was “unavailable to testify.”

Paxton was ultimately acquitted on all 16 articles leveled against him, with his wife not entitled to vote due to conflict of interest grounds.

He has also previously weathered an FBI investigation and an indictment in 2015 for state securities fraud (the charges were dismissed after he completed a pretrial restitution agreement).

open image in gallery Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton ( AP )

The AG is currently campaigning to challenge the state’s senior Republican senator John Cornyn in next year’s GOP primary, whom he has also labelled a “RINO,” taking exception to Sen. Cornyn’s condemnation of President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol riot, willingness to certify Joe Biden’s election win in its aftermath and his support for Ukraine and tighter gun safety legislation.

Disapproval at Paxton’s treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife could harm his ambitions to ascend to Washington, a flavor of which has already been given in a strongly-worded statement from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) in support of the state senator.

“What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting,” NRSC Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez said on X.

“No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time.”