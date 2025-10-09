Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter is under fire for the second time in two days over an unflattering video clip, this time capturing her yelling at a staffer: “Get out of my f***ing shot!”

Politico obtained the footage, which was reportedly filmed in July 2021 when the then-congresswoman was discussing electric vehicles with then-U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over Zoom from a kitchen.

When the staffer in question appears in the background to correct one of her statements, the Democrat abruptly breaks off from speaking to Granholm to shout: “Get out of my f***ing shot!... You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot.”

open image in gallery Then-Democratic congresswoman Katie Porter is seen berating a staffer during a webinar in a clip from July 2021 newly-obtained by Politico ( Politico )

Granholm posted a clip of their webinar on X, with Porter’s explosion edited out at the time.

“It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress,” Porter told Politico in a statement responding to the footage.

“I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work.”

The Independent has also reached out to Porter’s campaign for comment.

Politico further reports that, elsewhere in the session, Porter complained to Granholm that she had never been invited to the White House by then-President Joe Biden, despite raising a “s*** ton” of money for their party.

“Never been there,” Porter reportedly told the secretary. “Some of my colleagues [have been] three, four times. I don’t fit in the photo-op for some reason… I’m like the least in-connection-with-the-White-House member of Congress.”

“That is not true,” Granholm reportedly consoled her.

open image in gallery California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter grows frustrated by CBS News reporter Julie Watts' questioning ( CBS News California Investigates )

The episode comes shortly after a more recent clip of Porter, who is running to replace the term-limited Gavin Newsom, went viral. In it, she was seen threatening to walk out of a CBS News interview after becoming flustered by a question from journalist Julie Watts.

The interview with CBS News California Investigates was conducted last month and hit a snag when the reporter asked the former representative about her prospects of winning over Republicans in the Golden State.

“How would I need them in order to win, ma’am?” Porter responded, seemingly unhappy with the question but chuckling for the camera, before going on to express certainty that she could pick up the remaining 60 percent of non-conservative votes.

When the reporter insisted she had put the same question to all of the candidates’ rivals without issue, the latter responded: “I don’t want to keep doing this, I’m going to call it. Thank you.” She then reached for the mic pinned to her lapel and attempted to remove it.

Watts asked if she was serious about ending the interview, and Porter complained about being hit with “seven follow-ups to every single question you ask,” commenting that she had never had to “end an interview” before.

When the reporter stood firm and insisted it was her job to ask challenging questions, Porter said: “I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don’t want this all on camera.”