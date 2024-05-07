Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been forced to walk back her comments after she claimed that Black children in the Bronx don’t know the word “computer”.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California on Monday about her state’s artificial intelligence initiative (AI), Ms Hochul claimed: “We have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is… And I want the world opened up to all of them.”

After facing backlash over her remarks, the governor apologized and said that she “misspoke”.

“I misspoke and I regret it,” Ms Hochul told The New York Post in a statement.

“Of course Black children in the Bronx know what computers are — the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI.”

New York State Assembly members from the Bronx branded her comments as “misinformed” and “disheartening”.

Amanda Septimo, an assembly member for the 84th district including the Bronx, called Ms Hochul’s comments “harmful, deeply misinformed, and genuinely appalling”.

She wrote: “I would invite Governor Hochul to visit us in The Bronx to experience firsthand the intelligence, resilience, and joy that radiate from Bronx children and residents each day.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at a press conference regarding the proliferation of illegal cannabis stores in February ( Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. )

Assembly member John Zaccaro Jr also condemned the governor’s comments in a statement.

“The underlying perception conveyed about Black and brown children from the Bronx is not only disheartening but also deeply concerning,” he wrote.

“They are not only capable but deserving of every opportunity that their counterparts are offered.”

Karines Reyes, who also represents an area in the Bronx, similarly said she was “deeply disturbed” by Ms Hochul’s remarks “and the underlying perception that she has of Black & brown children” from the Bronx.

She added: “Our children are bright, brilliant, extremely capable, and more than deserving of any opportunities that are extended to other kids.”

“Do better,” Ms Reyes said.