Trump’s controversial FBI pick Kash Patel targeted in Iranian cyberattack

Donald Trump’s controversial FBI director pick Kash Patel has been targeted in an Iranian cyberattack, according to reports.

Patel, a Trump loyalist who served on the National Security Council and as chief of staff to former Defense Secretary Chris Miller during his first term, was tapped on Saturday to lead the FBI.

On Tuesday, Semafor journalist Shelby Talcott first reported that Patel’s communications had been breached in what marks the latest in a series of alleged attacks from hackers emanating from Iran. Two sources later confirmed the attack to CBS News.

It is unclear how much information the hackers obtained, but one source told CNN at least some of the bureau chief nominee’s communications had been accessed. It is also unclear if any other individuals were targeted.

The Independent has contacted Patel, the Trump-Vance Transition Team and the FBI for more information.

“Kash Patel was a key part of the first Trump administration’s efforts against the terrorist Iranian regime and will implement President Trump’s policies to protect America from adversaries as the FBI Director,” Trump transition spokesman Alex Pfeiffer said in a statement to CNN.

open image in gallery Patel (pictured speaking in Nevada in October 2022) has been targeted in an Iranian cyberattack, according to reports ( AP )

The alleged hack marks the latest in a string of cyberattacks targeting those in Trump’s inner circle.

In June, Iranian hackers allegedly breached the email address of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone and used the details to access the account of a senior Trump campaign official.

One of Trump’s attorneys Lindsey Halligan was also targeted as part of an Iranian hacking effort, the FBI announced in August.

Donald Trump Jr, the president-elect’s eldest son, claimed the FBI also notified him he was “one of the top targets” of Iran.

The bureau said the alleged activity included “the use of cyber operations to attempt to gain access to sensitive information related to U.S. elections,” and “activities to compromise former President Trump’s campaign.”

“Iran seeks to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions,” the FBI warned.

Officials in Tehran denied hacking the Trump campaign.

open image in gallery Trump speaking in Montana in August. The alleged hack marks the latest in a string of cyberattacks targeting those in Trump’s inner circle ( AFP via Getty Images )

The same month, Microsoft and Google released reports warning that Iran was increasing its efforts to influence the presidential election and had embarked on an email phishing attack targeting officials in the Trump campaign.

Three suspected employees of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were indicted by the Justice Department in September over a malicious cyber campaign against US officials, including those close to Trump, dating back to January 2020.

The FBI accused the hackers of taking stolen data from Trump personnel and sending “unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign.”

Meanwhile, Todd Blanche, Trump’s lead attorney who was recently tapped for deputy attorney general, had his cellphone breached by Chinese hackers in August, sources told CNN last month.