Kash Patel’s questionable behavior while in post as the head of the FBI has earned him a new nickname, according to a former special agent.
The nation’s top law enforcement official has been referred to behind his back as the “Make-a-Wish Director” for his alleged extravagant trips and activities, which often use the agency’s resources.
In recent weeks, Patel has come under scrutiny for his use of government aircraft, the security detail assigned to his girlfriend, and conflicts with other senior administration members, among other things.
Speaking on MS NOW’s “The Weekend” show Saturday, former special agent Christopher O’Leary described Patel as “patently unqualified” for the role of Bureau chief.
“I'll tell you from this a nickname that I've heard he's being called from agents within the FBI,” O’Leary said. “He's the Make-a-Wish director.
“So he flies to see OV [Ohio Valley] score the winning goal on a 757, a jet that he used for the ‘render safe’ mission, on the ready to dismantle a nuclear bomb if it's found in the United States.
“He goes to UFC fights, he goes to the Boondoggle Ranch [a private hunting ranch in Texas] during a government shutdown for four days. He goes to a golfing outing in Scotland with his buddies on the G5 jet.
“He then flies to Happy Valley to see his girlfriend singing the national anthem at a wrestling match.”
O’Leary’s comments drew laughter and open mouths from the hosts of the show.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a charity that provides services to critically ill children. Often this can involve organizing particularly special trips or activities for them.
Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Patel had come under intense scrutiny for using a government jet for multiple personal trips, including to a luxury resort in Texas and to Tennessee to see his girlfriend, country musician Alexis Wilkins.
“Kash Patel cannot be described as anything but a dumpster fire as the director of the FBI,” O’Leary said, adding that if Donald Trump were to keep him on as director, he might suspect an ulterior motive.
Despite recent reports that Patel was “on thin ice,” White House officials have denied that he will be fired from his post. MS NOW reported last week that co-deputy FBI Director Andrew Bailey was being eyed as his replacement.
Shortly after the story was published, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to social media to rebut it. “This story is completely made up,” Leavitt wrote on X.
She said that when the news broke, she was in the middle of an Oval Office meeting with the president and Patel.
“I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said: ‘What? That’s totally false. Come on Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!’” Leavitt wrote, attaching a photo of the pair smiling and giving a thumbs up.
