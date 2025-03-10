Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to mock journalists and inquiries that cited “experts” in a recent interview, referring to some “liberal” reporters as “a**holes.”

During an appearance on the Ruthless podcast, Leavitt described how she and White House communications director Steven Cheung approach email requests from journalists.

“It’s my favorite thing,” she said. “They email: ‘Caroline, ethical experts, yes… We write back which experts? And then they send the names, and we Google them, and they're like Democrat donors funded by George Soros.

“So you're like, we copy and paste their Wikipedia like ‘these experts, a**hole?’ This is not a real story. These are not real stories.”

open image in gallery During a recent appearance on the Ruthless podcast, Leavitt described how she and White House communications director Steven Cheung approach email requests from journalists ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Leavitt added that reference to unspecified experts was “the tell of any liberal reporter.” She then laughed and nodded in agreement as podcast host Josh Holmes described such inquiries as using “weasel words.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment on Leavitt’s choice of words during the podcast interview.

In her first White House briefing, Leavitt vowed to open the room to less traditional “voices,” adding that a special seat in the front row would be known as the “new media” seat.

“We welcome independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for credentials to cover this White House," she said.

open image in gallery Leavitt said she and Cheung (pictured) would ‘copy and paste’ bios of ‘experts’ from Wikipedia back to journalists when responding to a story ( Getty Images )

Since then, she has welcomed reporters from less traditional outlets, including the Ruthless podcast, far-right news site Brietbart, and The Daily Wire – the network set up by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

Her apparent disdain echoes that of president Donald Trump and Elon Musk and their demonization of the so-called “legacy media.”

The Associated Press—a long-trusted source of accurate information—recently filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration after being iced out of press briefings for refusing to adjust its style guide to align with the president.