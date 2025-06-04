Karine Jean-Pierre savaged after announcing she is leaving Democratic party and writing Biden tell-all book

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Biden administration Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been slammed after announcing she’s leaving the Democratic party and writing a tell-all book about her time inside the “broken” White House.

On Wednesday, Jean-Pierre, who served as both press secretary and a senior Biden advisor, announced the October 21 publication of Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines, using the occasion to reveal she had left the party after serving in the two past Democratic administrations.

Publisher’s notes said the book would feature “provocative evidence as an insider” and detail “the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.”

“In an era of misinformation, disinformation, the regressiveness of social policy, what we’re seeing currently, what I have decided to do, and I really have thought long and hard about this, is to follow my own compass,” Jean-Pierre said in a video statement on Instagram.

Critics laid into Jean-Pierre, pointing to her former role as a staunch defender of the White House, including against allegations that President Biden was in mental decline, which Jean-Pierre repeatedly dismissed.

open image in gallery White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced she is becoming an independent and plans a tell-all book about her time in the Biden White House ( Getty Images )

In a post on X, conservative activist Charlie Kirk accused Jean-Pierre of trying to “trick everybody into forgetting the central role she played in perpetuating the Biden cover-up.”

Her former colleagues in the White House and Democratic party also savaged the move, arguing that keeping Biden off the ticket was not a “betrayal” but rather a key move that kept Democrats from further losses in Congress, cementing their ability to at least partially impede Trump cuts to liberal priorities.

“People will literally die because of Republican Medicaid cuts. Kids will go hungry because of SNAP cuts,” former Biden official Caitlin Legacki told Politico. “The only reason we stand a chance to reduce the harm inflicted is the Democratic Party did the right thing here. It’s completely nuts to be more upset that the Party didn’t prioritize Joe Biden’s ego and keep him on the ticket than to thank god we averted complete and total disaster.”

A Democratic operative, meanwhile, told the outlet the book and party change was “the most grift-y thing I’ve seen in a long time, and that’s saying something in Washington.”

The Independent has contacted Jean-Pierre for comment.

Jean-Pierre isn’t the only high-profile staffer to distance themselves from the Biden administration in recent days.

open image in gallery Her former colleagues in the White House and Democratic party savaged the move ( Getty Images )

On Monday, former State Department spokesman Matt Miller, often the face of the Biden administration’s defense of Israel during its ongoing war with Hamas, admitted in an interview with Sky News that he believed the U.S. ally had committed war crimes.

“I don’t think it’s a genocide, but I think the — I think it is, without a doubt, true that Israel has committed war crimes,” he said, adding, “When you’re at the podium, you’re not expressing your personal opinion. You’re expressing the conclusions of the United States government.”

The torrent of bad press follows the May release of Original Sin, from CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson, in which former officials, including cabinet members, described what they said was an extensive attempt to conceal the president’s mental and physical decline from the public and members of government.

Biden and his family members have pushed back against the claims in the book.