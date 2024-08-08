Support truly

A trademark lawyer has managed to sell the website HarrisWalz.com for $15,000 after buying it in 2020 for about $10.

Attorney Jeremy Green Eche bought the domain four years ago after previously selling ClintonKaine.com in 2016 for $15,000 when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was running with Virginia Senator Tim Kaine.

When he bought the HarrisWalz domain, he was thinking that then-Sentor Kamala Harris might win the Democratic presidential nomination, he told Business Insider.

Eche has also bought websites with the names of other possible running mates, such as HarrisPrizker.com for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, HarrisFetterman.com for Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, as well as HarrisWarnock.com for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

DespiteHarris dropping out early in the 2020 primary race, he continued to renew the domain. Just hours after the news came that Harris had chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, he had sold the domain name for $15,000.

Democratic presidential candidate, presidental nominee Kamala Harris and vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear on stage together during a campaign event. ( Getty Images )

As of Thursday afternoon, the site appeared as Eche had set it up with a green background and “walz” in all lowercase letters in reference to Charlie XCX’s album Brat after the Harris campaign adopted the look after the artist wrote “kamala IS brat” on X.

HarrisWalz.com links to the marketplace where the political domain names can be purchased. It states that HarrisWalz.com is out of stock.

Eche told Business Insider that the buyer was an American who wished to remain anonymous.

“He is not affiliated with either campaign, but he’s a Harris supporter, and he’s buying the domain to protect it,” Eche told the outlet. “He called himself a domain protector. So he just wants to avoid having the Trump campaign buy it again like they did with ClintonKaine.com.”

When Eche sold ClintonKaine.com in 2016, the Trump campaign used the site, which is no longer active, to criticize the Democratic ticket. He added that he didn’t know who the buyer was until it had already been sold.

Now, the man behind the Harriswalz.com domain name has revealed his payday for his site. ( AP )

“I’m so jaded from 2016,” he told Business Insider. “It’s hard to express how depressed I got when the Clinton campaign didn’t even want to buy it.”

“I just thought I hit the jackpot and that was it, and then the money would show up, and I just wanted to sell it this time to somebody while there was still a lot of hype around it,” he added.

However, Eche noted to the outlet that despite being a Democrat, he doesn’t regret the sale of ClintonKaine.com as the Trump campaign could’ve spent the $15,000 on something else.

Eche already owns a number of domain names connected to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and several linked to Walz.

He told Business Insider that he spent about $3,000 buying domain names during the 2016 election and about $500 during the 2024 election.