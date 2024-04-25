Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kamala Harris Secret Service agent removed for exhibiting ‘distressing’ behaviour

There was ‘no impact’ on the vice-president’s departure from the military air base

Kelly Rissman
Thursday 25 April 2024 16:20
Comments
Close
A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris was removed after displaying “distressing” behaviour, the agency said.

The incident occurred on 22 April at around 9am when the Secret Service agent was helping Ms Harris’ departure from Joint Base Andrews.

The agent started exhibiting “behaviour their colleagues found distressing,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The officer was “removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned”, the agency said.

The vice-president was at the Naval Observatory when this incident transpired, so there was “no impact” on her leaving the military facility.

Harris speaks about reproductive freedom in Tucson, Arizona (AFP via Getty Images)

The agent allegedly spoke incoherently, “provoked another officer physically,” and “pushed the special agent in charge,” CBS News reported.

When The Independent asked the agency to verify this information, a spokesperson replied: “As this was a medical matter, I am unable to disclose any further details.”

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

It’s not immediately clear whether the agent will be able to go back to work, CBS reported. The agency will also conduct an internal investigation to determine whether the official’s security privileges will be revoked, the outlet noted.

On Monday, Ms Harris visited Wisconsin – a key battleground state – where she campaigned on abortion rights ahead of the 2024 election.

