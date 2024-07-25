Watch live: Kamala Harris addresses teachers after landmark first union endorsement

Support truly

Watch live as Kamala Harris delivers the keynote speech at the American Federation of Teachers’ 88th national convention in Houston, Texas, on Thursday (25 July).

The vice president is propelling her presidential push by speaking to the first labor union to formally endorse her candidacy.

It comes after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Ms Harris at the top of the party ticket.

AFT, which has 1.8 million members, has backed Ms Harris and her pro-union agenda on the premise that a second Donald Trump term could result in restrictions on organized labor and a potential loss of funding for education.

The AFL-CIO, which represents 60 labor unions including the AFT, has backed Ms Harris.

In a social media post, union president Randi Weingarten wrote: “We are fully committed to this fight: united, mobilized and ready to vote in this year’s election.”

Ms Harris has yet to receive the endorsement of the United Auto Workers, whose president, Shawn Fain, told CNBC this week that the union’s executive board decide whether or not to back her.