Watch live as House Democratic caucus leaders hold a news conference on Tuesday, 23 July, as Kamala Harris continues to campaign for the party's presidential nomination following Joe Biden's decision to exit the 2024 presidential race.

The US president sent political shockwaves around the country on Sunday (21 July) with a post on social media announcing that he was not accepting the Democrat nomination and “focus all his energies on his duties as president for the remainder of his term”, offering his full support and endorsement to his vice president as his choice to replace him on the ticket.

Mr Biden’s decision came after mounting pressure about his age and ability to take on Republican rival Donald Trump.

Ms Harris has been endorsed by Hollywood star George Clooney, whose New York Times editorial calling on Joe Biden to step down earlier this month played a major role in pressuring the president into making way.

She has also secured support from more than 64 per cent of Democratic delegates to become the party’s nominee for president in place of Biden.

Democrats have raised a record-breaking $81m in the 24 hours since the president made his announcement.