Watch live: Kamala Harris addresses historically Black sorority in Indiana

Watch live as Kamala Harris delivers a keynote speech at the biennial gathering of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis on Wednesday, 24 July.

The vice president will address Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.’s Grand Boulé.

It comes just three days after launching her bid for the White House following Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 race.

The president sent political shockwaves around the country on Sunday (21 July) with a post on social media announcing that he was not accepting the Democrat nomination.

It came after mounting pressure about Mr Biden’s age and ability to take on Republican rival Donald Trump.

Ms Harris is campaigning for the support of voters in a state that has not backed a Democratic presidential candidate in almost 16 years.

After visiting Indianapolis, Ms Harris will travel to Houston on Thursday to address the national convention of the American Federation of Teachers, an organisation which has endorsed her candidacy.