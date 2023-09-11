Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in New York City on Monday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks as President Joe Biden heads to Alaska amid some right-wing criticism.

Ms Harris arrived in LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Monday to commemorate the terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda on the World Trade Center that caused the two buildings in New York City to collapse.

The vice president will head to the National September 11th Memorial in Manhattan and will join a variety of New York elected officials including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The visit comes as some right-wing media figures criticised Mr Biden, who is in Asia, for choosing to commemorate the anniversary at a US military base in Anchorage, Alaska where more than 11,000 US servicemembers are stationed.