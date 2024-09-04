Watch live: Kamala Harris sets out small business plans at New Hampshire rally

Support truly

Watch live as Kamala Harris travels to New Hampshire on Wednesday, 4 September, as she is expected to set out her plans for small businesses if she is elected president in November.

The vice president will speak at a campaign event in Portsmouth while her running mate, Tim Walz, visits Lancaster and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump will also be in Pennsylvania, visiting Harrisburg for a town hall moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The campaign events come with less than nine weeks to go until election day.

On the campaign trail on Wednesday, Ms Harris is expected to propose an expansion of tax incentives from $5,000 to $50,000 for small business start-up expenses, hoping to see 25 million new small business applications made over her first term.

It comes a day after an email leak from a top Donald Trump campaign volunteer claiming that the former president’s campaign “no longer thinks New Hampshire is winnable” and is “pulling back” from the Granite State, according to The Boston Globe.