Watch: Kamala Harris campaigns in Detroit ahead of Labor Day appearance with Joe Biden

Holly Patrick
Monday 02 September 2024 18:43
Watch as Kamala Harris spoke in Detroit in a Labor Day campaign stop on Monday, 2 September.

The vice president was scheduled to appear in person in both Michigan and Pennsylvania, while several of her team – including her VP pick Tim Walz and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff – would make remarks across battleground states on her behalf.

Ms Harris will join Joe Biden for a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh in their first joint appearance at a campaign rally since the president formally withdrew from the 2024 race and endorsed his vice president at the top of the party ticket.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's team has limited their Labor Day campaign to a single virtual event with the Harris-endorsing United Auto Workers union in Detroit.

Ms Harris was expected to use her Labor Day remarks in Pittsburgh to underscore support for steel workers, a campaign aide said.

"The vice president is expected to say that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned and operated and stress her commitment to always have the backs of American steel workers," they added.

