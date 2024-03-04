Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday reiterated the Biden administration’s call for a six-week ceasefire in Israel’s months-old war as she met with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz at the White House.

According to a readout of the meeting released by her office, Ms Harris “reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of ongoing Hamas terrorist threats” as well as what the White House described as America’s “unwavering commitment to Israel’s security”.

She “expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the recent horrific tragedy around an aid convoy in northern Gaza and discussed the “urgency of achieving a hostage deal” while praising Israel’s “constructive” approach to the hostage and ceasefire talks with Hamas.

Ms Harris also “called on Hamas to accept the terms on the table whereby the release of hostages would result in an immediate six-week ceasefire and enable a surge of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza,” the White House said.

The vice president’s sit-down with Mr Gantz, a member of the Israeli opposition who joined the Likud-led government in a unity war cabinet after the 7 October terror attacks by Hamas, came less than 24 hours after she became the second top US official to call for an “immediate ceasefire” in the months-old conflict, which has killed approximately 30,000 Palestinian civilians according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

In remarks delivered in Selma, Alabama on Sunday, Ms Harris decried the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and called on both Israel and Hamas to accept the six-week ceasefire being proposed.

“[G]iven the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire — for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” she said.

“People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane. And our common humanity compels us to act ... the Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses,” she added.

According to the White House, Ms Harris brought up the humanitarian situation in Gaza as well as Israel’s plans for an assault on the border city of Rafah in her meeting with Mr Gantz.

Her office said the two leaders “discussed the situation in Rafah and the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to contemplating any major military operation there given the risks to civilians”.

The Vice President also “urged Israel to take additional measures in cooperation with the United States and international partners to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and ensure its safe distribution to those in need”.

Mr Gantz is also set to meet with President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, as well as other top US officials during his trip to Washington.

The visit is reportedly not being officially sanctioned by the Israeli government on orders from Mr Netanyahu, who views Mr Gantz as a rival who could threaten his hold on power.