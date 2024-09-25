Watch live: Harris outlines manufacturing agenda in economy speech in Pittsburgh

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as Kamala Harris outlines her plans to promote manufacturing in the United States in a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday (25 September).

The vice president is expected to discuss proposed new incentives to boost domestic manufacturing at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh, a day after Donald Trump said he would seek to "take" factory jobs from other countries if he is re-elected to the White House.

The Democratic candidate will discuss policies intended to build on her platform of homebuyer subsidies, small business tax breaks, and a federal ban on grocery price gouging.

Ms Harris is also expected to discuss plans to work with the private sector and entrepreneurs to help grow the middle class, according to comments from an unnamed senior campaign official cited by Reuters.