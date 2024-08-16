Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Kamala Harris delivers first major economy speech of 2024 campaign

Holly Patrick
Friday 16 August 2024 19:07
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch live as Kamala Harris speaks in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday (16 August) as she lays out her economic policy plans in a state that Democrats are newly hopeful they can flip in November.

The 2024 presidential nominee will set out out proposals to cut taxes for most Americans, ban "price gouging" by grocers and boost affordable housing during her first major economy-focused speech as her party's candidate.

Ms Harris will outline an agenda for her first 100 days in office, and will call for expanding the child tax credit to $6,000 for families with newborn children, as well as cutting taxes for families with kids and lowering prescription drug costs, according to campaign officials.

The Harris campaign says she aims to draw a contrast with her 5 November election opponent, Republican Donald Trump, on tariffs and taxes.

However, her policies may run into resistance from both corporations and Congress, who rejected similar proposals when they came from Joe Biden.

The current vice president's economic agenda broadly mirrors the president's, but introduces some new homebuying incentives and attempts to control high prices.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in