Watch live: Kamala Harris delivers first major economy speech of 2024 campaign

Watch live as Kamala Harris speaks in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday (16 August) as she lays out her economic policy plans in a state that Democrats are newly hopeful they can flip in November.

The 2024 presidential nominee will set out out proposals to cut taxes for most Americans, ban "price gouging" by grocers and boost affordable housing during her first major economy-focused speech as her party's candidate.

Ms Harris will outline an agenda for her first 100 days in office, and will call for expanding the child tax credit to $6,000 for families with newborn children, as well as cutting taxes for families with kids and lowering prescription drug costs, according to campaign officials.

The Harris campaign says she aims to draw a contrast with her 5 November election opponent, Republican Donald Trump, on tariffs and taxes.

However, her policies may run into resistance from both corporations and Congress, who rejected similar proposals when they came from Joe Biden.

The current vice president's economic agenda broadly mirrors the president's, but introduces some new homebuying incentives and attempts to control high prices.