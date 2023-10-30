Jump to content

Justice Department charges former North Dakota politician in child sex abuse case

Ray Holmberg is accused of travelling to Prague for the purpose of illicit sexual activities

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 30 October 2023 13:17 EDT
Comments
<p>Former North Dakota Sen Ray Holmberg </p>

Former North Dakota Sen Ray Holmberg

A former North Dakota state senator who resigned after it was discovered that he had texted with a man accused of possessing images of child sexual abuse has now been charged himself.

Ray Holmberg, a Republican who had been in office since 1976, was one of the country’s longest-serving state lawmakers when he resigned in 2022. That resignation came after he was found to have had extensive communications with Nicholas Morgan-Derosier, who plead guilty in September to child sex abuse charges and is now awaiting sentencing.

The 79-year-old former member of the state Senate is now facing two counts: Possession of images depicting the sexual abuse of a minor, and traveling with the intent of engaging in illegal sexual activity.

More follows...

