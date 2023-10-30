Justice Department charges former North Dakota politician in child sex abuse case
Ray Holmberg is accused of travelling to Prague for the purpose of illicit sexual activities
A former North Dakota state senator who resigned after it was discovered that he had texted with a man accused of possessing images of child sexual abuse has now been charged himself.
Ray Holmberg, a Republican who had been in office since 1976, was one of the country’s longest-serving state lawmakers when he resigned in 2022. That resignation came after he was found to have had extensive communications with Nicholas Morgan-Derosier, who plead guilty in September to child sex abuse charges and is now awaiting sentencing.
The 79-year-old former member of the state Senate is now facing two counts: Possession of images depicting the sexual abuse of a minor, and traveling with the intent of engaging in illegal sexual activity.
More follows...
