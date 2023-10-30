Justice Department charges former North Dakota politician in child sex abuse case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former North Dakota state senator who resigned after it was discovered that he had texted with a man accused of possessing images of child sexual abuse has now been charged himself.

Ray Holmberg, a Republican who had been in office since 1976, was one of the country’s longest-serving state lawmakers when he resigned in 2022. That resignation came after he was found to have had extensive communications with Nicholas Morgan-Derosier, who plead guilty in September to child sex abuse charges and is now awaiting sentencing.

The 79-year-old former member of the state Senate is now facing two counts: Possession of images depicting the sexual abuse of a minor, and traveling with the intent of engaging in illegal sexual activity.

More follows...