‘Well, we all are going to die’: GOP senator’s stark mic drop to town hall over Medicaid cuts
Democrats quickly pounce on Joni Ernst’s ‘stunningly callous’ statement
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa had a grim message for her constituents furious over proposed cuts to Medicaid that could end health coverage for millions of Americans.
Over a chorus of groans from the crowd at a town hall in Butler County on Friday morning, Ernst said her Republican colleagues were making “corrections” to the federal healthcare program to stop “overpayments” and prevent “illegals” from receiving benefits.
“People are going to die,” one person shouted out.
“Well, we’re all going to die,” Ernst snarkily replied.
When she was greeted with a mixture of stunned groans and shout-backs, the senator exasperatedly added: “For heaven’s sakes, folks.”
Democratic officials and advocacy groups pounced on the moment, accusing Ernst of airing what the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee called a “stunningly callous” remark that points to a wider failure among Republican members of Congress to face criticism over threats to a program that supports millions of lower-income Americans.
“Joni Ernst said the quiet part out loud: Republicans don’t give a shit about whether their own constituents live or die as long as the richest few get richer,” according to Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin.
“And that’s precisely why they’re ramming through a budget bill that would rip away health care and food from millions of Americans, including kids and seniors,” he added.
“Ernst and the Republican Party are putting American lives at risk to give a massive tax handout to billionaires while working families struggle to put food on the table and get basic medical care. This isn’t just what Joni Ernst believes — it’s what the entire Republican Party stands for.”
Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” — which contains $4 trillion in tax cuts that would largely benefit America’s wealthiest household — also adds strict work requirements and other changes to Medicaid eligibility.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that proposed cuts and the expiration of funding for federal health insurance programs could strip coverage for more than 13.7 million Americans by 2034.
More than 78 million people are enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, including more than 600,000 people in Ernst’s home state.
“While Democrats fear monger against strengthening the integrity of Medicaid, Senator Ernst is focused on improving the lives of all Iowans,” a spokesperson for the senator told The Independent.
“There’s only two certainties in life: death and taxes, and she’s working to ease the burden of both by fighting to keep more of Iowans’ hard-earned tax dollars in their own pockets and ensuring their benefits are protected from waste, fraud, and abuse,” the statement added.
Republicans have long opposed offering health coverage to younger, lower-income adults and families, arguing that Medicaid and other programs incentivize Americans to avoid working.
GOP lawmakers insist their new proposal won’t directly cut benefits for low-income and disabled people, but Democrats and advocacy groups argue the bill threatens coverage from people who could fall between the cracks if they can’t meet new requirements.
Adult Medicaid recipients would need to prove they’re working or engaging in “community service” for at least 80 hours per month to maintain eligibility. Other requirements include verifying addresses, proving lawful immigration status and screening every six months.
Speaking over uproar at her town hall, Ernst said the GOP proposal will “focus on those that are the most vulnerable.
“OK, but no, what you don’t want to do is listen to me when I say we’re going to focus on those that are the most vulnerable,” she said. “Those that meet the eligibility requirements for Medicaid, we will protect. We will protect them.”
She said the federal government should “leave those dollars for those that are eligible for Medicaid.”
Democratic Rep. Greg Casar called Ernst’s remarks “outrageous.”
“Most might not say it this directly, but this is what any member of Congress who votes to slash Medicaid really means,” he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments