Iowa Republican Joni Ernst won’t seek re-election and gives Democrats a 2026 Senate boost
Retirement throws Iowa’s seat fully into play as Democrats seek to end GOP’s three-seat majority
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa will not seek re-election, according to a CBS News report.
The decision would end months of lobbying and speculation from her Republican colleagues and giving Democrats a clear opening to put the upper chamber of Congress in play. Ernst has not publicly commented on the matter. CBS reported that Ernst will make an official announcement next week, citing multiple sources familiar with her thinking.
Her retirement gives Democrats an opportunity to pick up a seat in a red-purple state and narrow the GOP’s majority. Other seats in Ohio, Maine, and North Carolina are also being eyed as potential pickups, though Republicans are still heavily favored to retain control of the chamber come 2027.
The Independent has reached out for comment.
Taking control of one or both chambers of Congress next year would allow Democrats to effectively halt Donald Trump’s legislative agenda for the remainder of his term. It would also allow Democrats to wield the power of Congress’s committees, particularly the investigative powers that would allow members to probe initiatives like Elon Musk’s DOGE office and the Trump-directed federal occupation of Washington, D.C.
It would also give Democrats momentum heading into 2028, when the party hopes to retake control of the White House.
This is a breaking story. More to follow...
