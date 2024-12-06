Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump’s aides have suggested that Iowa Senator Joni Ernst may be trying to sink the nomination of Pete Hegseth as defense secretary so that she can get the job instead.

Ernst, a combat veteran and sexual assault survivor, has so far refused to publicly back Hegseth’s selection by Trump amid a string of controversies surrounding the Fox News host.

Since his nomination, reports have emerged of Hegseth being accused of sexual assault, workplace misconduct, and alleged heavy drinking during work hours and at events. Additionally, he allegedly had multiple affairs throughout his first and second marriage – one of which led to him fathering a child with a Fox News producer.

Ernst is considered a critical vote in Hegseth’s confirmation process given she is one of the nine women Republican Senators and had been rumored to be a possible replacement for the job.

But her vote is also meaningful because of her military background and advocacy for sexual assault survivors. She has a long track record of supporting legislation aimed at addressing sexual assault within the military.

Joni Ernst, pictured center, met with Hegseth on Capitol Hill this week ( Getty Images )

While Ernst mulls over whether or not she will throw her support behind Hegseth, Trump’s aides have reportedly suggested she is holding out because she wants the role, according to The Guardian.

But the Iowa senator publicly insists her hesitancy is based on the vetting process.

“For a number of our senators, they want to make sure that any allegations are cleared, and that’s why we have to have a very thorough vetting process,” Ernst told Fox News on Thursday.

In the same interview, Ernst confirmed she had not been convinced to vote “yes” on Hegseth.

As defense secretary, Hegseth would be responsible for overseeing all U.S. military operations second to the president and providing the president with defense advice.

The moment Trump nominated Hegseth for the position questions about his qualifications arose.

Hegseth is a veteran of the Army National Guard who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. But he’s most well-known for being a Fox News host.

Those questions have turned into genuine concerns for many since media reports revealed Hegseth has a history of sexual misconduct and heavy alcohol intake. Hegseth has denied those allegations and even promised to refrain from drinking alcohol if he is confirmed.

But even with Trump, his own mother, former colleagues and Trump-aligned Senators backing him, it may not be enough for Ernst to vote for him.

Hegseth is working with a very narrow margin in his confirmation vote. Assuming all Democratic Senators vote against him, he can only lose three Republican votes.