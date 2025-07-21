Jon Stewart shares fears for Daily Show’s future after Colbert’s Late Show axed
‘We’ll deal with it when we do,’ said the comedian when asked about the recent Paramount-Skydance merger
Jon Stewart has opened up about the recent axing of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show and expressed uncertainty about the future of his own program.
CBS confirmed last week it was bringing the long-running Late Show to an end in 2026, blaming “financial decisions”. But the move comes amid ongoing concerns about the impact of the looming Skydance-Paramount merger, that will require the approval of the Trump administration.
“They may sell the whole f******* place for parts. I just don’t know,” the Stewart said onThe Weekly Show. “We’ll deal with it when we do.”
Stewart, whose Comedy Central show is owned by Paramount Global, said he hadn't heard anything yet but was prepared for the worst.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything from them. They haven’t called me and said ‘Don’t get too comfortable in that office, Stewart.”
“But let me tell you something, I’ve been kicked out of s******* establishments than that,” he continued. “We’ll land on our feet. I honestly don’t know.”
CBS executives insist the “agonizing” decision to end the Late Show was not related to its performance or content.
Stewart said he was in the dark as to whether “ideology” would dictate the future of his show.
“We’ve all got a surmise about who actually is owning it and what his ideology is, but ideology may not play a part,” he said.
His comments come after Paramount was accused of caving to President Donald Trump's demands by settling $16 million over reporting in a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that broadcast last fall.
Trump has been reveling in the cancellation of Colbert’s show, gloating on Truth Social Friday: “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired.”
“His talent was even less than his ratings,” he added, before threatening other shows with the same fate.
“I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.” Trump’s “moronic” reference was a signal to The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.
The news of Colbert’s show being axed has angered fans, who booed when the host made the announcement on his show Thursday night. “I share your feelings,” Colbert said.
