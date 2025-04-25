Jon Stewart says Elon Musk ghosted him over Daily Show interview invite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Stewart has said he was snubbed by Elon Musk, claiming the billionaire “ghosted him” after he invited him on his show.

In February, the DOGE chief sparked anticipation he would appear on an episode of the comedian’s The Daily Show, writing on X: “I will do it if the show airs unedited.”

“We’d be delighted!” The Daily Show Twitter account enthusiastically replied at the time.

But Stewart has now suggested his efforts to make the interview a reality were ignored by the Tesla chief, with messages sent to him appearing to have been read but not replied to.

“Judging from his most recent revelations of his baby mamas, I think everyone has been left on read at some point by that gentleman,” Stewart mocked in a Thursday episode of his podcast. “I got left on read, man,” he sighed.

Jon Stewart claimed he 'got ghosted' by the Tesla billionaire

“I did DM him,” Stewart continued. “I texted him and just said like, ‘Hey man, so is there somebody I should, you know, have our guys reach out to, to make this happen?’ And I got ghosted.”

“They keep talking about cancel culture. The real cancel culture in this country is anybody who might speak out against Donald Trump, who might be on the right, is immediately exiled,” he later added.

The possibility of an interview stemmed from a rant against DOGE by Stewart on The Daily Show in February.

“Look, Elon. I do have some criticisms about DOGE,” he said at the time. “If you want to come on and talk about it on the show, great. If you don’t want to, sure.

“But can we just drop the pretense that you won’t do it because I don’t measure up to the standards of neutral discourse that you demand and display at all times? Because quite frankly, that’s bull****. “You know it. I know it. Bull****.”

Elon Musk suggested he would do an interview 'if it was unedited'

Hours later, Musk teased the idea of an appearance on Stewart’s show but so far nothing has come of it.

During the most recent episode, Stewart continued to attack the Trump administration, stating: “If there’s one thing that this administration does better than anybody I’ve ever seen, it’s play the victim.

“I’ve never seen any people ever, including when my kids were three and two years old, evade accountability and responsibility and blame others in the way that these people do. It’s truly shameless.”