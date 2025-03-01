Jon Stewart speaks out against DEI amid Trump’s purge of initiatives nationwide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart argued during an episode of his podcast that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives come down to “framing” adding his belief that messaging around such programs has been lost on the American public.

Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie appeared on The Weekly Show podcast alongside the comedian, who said DEI leaders are “doing what they can, not what they should.”

The Trump administration has made DEI one of its main targets, with programs being targeted across the federal government. Amid that fallout, universities and some of the biggest employers in the nation have followed suit, severing their initiatives.

For this part, Stewart says DEI efforts have been conducted in the wrong way, Mediaite noted.

“It’s all framing!!” he wrote on X as he reposted a clip from the podcast.

“Maybe this is a different way to frame kind of DEI,” said Stewart. “For me, if you reframe that argument economically, it [may] align a little bit more with how you feel.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t believe that DEI means “sitting through that hour-long seminar where everybody looks at each other and goes, I never said that about her a**.”

“I look at it as more competition,” he added. “We have supply lines in this country, entrenched poverty and groups that have been explicitly kept out of … equity through government action and all kinds of other ways. If you reanimate those supply lines, you strengthen the result.”

He urged Gillespe to not think of it as “diversity,” but as “emerging markets.”

“Suddenly you view it as an engine of economic growth,” said Stewart.

“I mean, is there a sports league that got worse after Blacks were allowed to play?” asked Gillespie to laughter from Stewart.

“And in every possible way … you are walling off a huge source of powerful possibility,” he added.

Stewart went on to argue that veterans have been “walled off in many ways,” as have women and people in poor neighborhoods.

“Appalachia has been walled off forever. To me, that’s what inclusion and diversity and equity means,” he said.

Gillespie responded that the policies “weren’t reaching those people.”

“Because they’re doing what they can, not what they should,” said Stewart. “What they’re allowed to do is you can address those shriveled supply lines and reanimate them and get those … communities involved.”

“So here’s what we’re going to let you do,” he added. “We’re going to let you have an office on the eighth floor and every April, you’re going to give us a presentation for two hours that everybody hates. How about that?”