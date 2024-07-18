John Hinckley, who shot Ronald Reagan, condemns assassination attempt of Trump

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

John Hinckley Jr, who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has denounced the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.

“Violence is not the way to go. Give peace a chance,” Hinckley wrote on X on Wednesday, prompting a flood of sarcastic replies.

Former president Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet at a campaign rally in Butler,Pennsylvania last Saturday.

A former fire chief, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, was killed as he shielded his family from the hail of gunfire, and two other men seriously injured.

Gunman, Thomas Matthews Crooks, was killed by snipers shortly after opening fire. The Secret Service is facing heavy criticism from lawmakers after Crooks, 20, was able to take aim at Trump from a rooftop about 150 yards from the stage.

Reagan shooter John Hinckley Jr, pictured in 2022, condemned the assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hinckley, 69, was released from prison in 2022 after 41 years after his attempt to assassinate Reagan outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 31, 1981. The shooting left Reagan with serious injuries and permanently paralyzed press secretary James Brady, who passed away in 2014. A Secret Service officer and a police officer were also injured.

At age 25, Hinckley was experiencing acute psychosis when he shot Reagan. The assassination attempt was intended to impress actor Jodie Foster - Hinckley had grown obsessed with her after seeing her in Taxi Driver.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity the year after the shooting and sent to a psychiatric hospital. He started visiting his parent’s home in Williamsburg, Virginia, in the 2000s and got permission to move in with his mother in 2016 after his mental illness was found to be in remission.

President Ronald Reagan is shoved into the President's limousine by secret service agents after being shot outside a Washington hotel in 1981. John Hinckley Jr, who shot Reagan, has denounced the assassination attempt of Donald Trump ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

According to the conditions of his release, Hinckley is not allowed to drink alcohol, use drugs or own a gun. He is banned from contacting Foster as well as his victims and their families. Following his mother’s death in July 2021, he moved into an apartment with his cat. About a year later, oversight from court officials and mental health experts was deemed no longer necessary.

Following his release from supervision, he told CBS that he had “true remorse” for the attempt on Reagan’s life.

“I just want them to know that I am sorry for what I did,” he said.

Hinckley has since focused on painting and folk music. Earlier this year, Hinckley said that a number of venues canceled his performances at the last minute.

“I want people to know that I’m coming in peace, I stand for peace now,” Hinckley said in March, according to WTNH. “I know I’m known for an act of violence, but I’m a completely different person than in 1981.”