Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said his decision to be open about his mental health struggles has been "weaponized" against him, leading him to start attending more votes and hearings, despite feeling many are a waste of time.

In an interview with the New York Times published Saturday, the 55-year-old first-term Democratic senator said that he felt unfairly shamed into performing Senate duties he views as “performative.”

He explained that his increased presence on Capitol Hill is a response to parts of the media deeming his frequent absences as a sign of mental unfitness, rather than his choice to prioritize time at home.

open image in gallery Fetterman has rejected accusations from a former senior staffer about his health ( Getty )

“My doctor warned years ago: After it’s public that you are getting help for depression, people will weaponize that,” Fetterman told the outlet. “Simple things are turned. That’s exactly what happened.”

“It shook me that people are willing to weaponize that I got help,” he added.

Fetterman survived a major stroke during his 2022 campaign, and checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in February 2023 to be treated for depression.

He initially reemerged as a vocal advocate for mental health and a strong supporter of Israel after the October 2023 attacks, but by mid-2024, he began withdrawing from key Senate responsibilities.

Concerns over his mental health resurfaced after a letter from his former chief of staff, warning he was spiraling, was made public, raising fresh questions about his performance and fitness for office.

Since being discharged from Walter Reed, Fetterman’s missed more votes than nearly every other senator, trailing only those with significant personal or political obligations like campaigning or caregiving.

Fetterman has been attending recent hearings to demonstrate his mental capability, but he says he finds little enjoyment or interest in the routine responsibilities of serving in the Senate.

open image in gallery ‘I would go visit my dad instead of a throwaway vote,’ senator told the New York Times about missing Thursday night votes ( Getty Images )

He once described being separated from his family as “the worst part of the job,” and explained that family time is more of a priority.

“The votes I missed were overwhelmingly procedural; they’re even called ‘bed check’ votes,” Fetterman said, referring to routine Monday night votes in the Senate. “I had to make a decision: getting here and sticking my thumb in the door for three seconds for a procedural vote or spend Monday night as a dad-daughter date.”

Fetterman also admitted to skipping Thursday night votes to spend time with his father, who recently had a heart attack.

“I would go visit my dad instead of a throwaway vote,” he said.

Fetterman also doesn’t like attending hearings and has avoided hosting town halls because he doesn’t want to interact with protesters. He said he left the caucus group chat because he became overwhelmed by notifications and found the discussions trivial.

The senator does have friends in Congress who try to engage him.

“John is hanging in,” Senator Peter Welch told the NYT. “John is hanging in. It’s fair to say this is pretty stressful. This is a hard thing.”

open image in gallery Senator says he is committed to serving his term as intended until 2028 ( Getty Images )

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer recently urged fellow Democrats to offer more support to Fetterman and met with him to check in amid renewed scrutiny.

Senator Amy Klobuchar also met with Fetterman last week to discuss his priorities on the Agriculture Committee.

“I enjoy working with him and appreciate his perspectives,” she said.

Despite his open frustrations with his job duties, Fetterman says he remains committed to serving out his term as he was elected to do until 2028.