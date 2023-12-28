Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman unleashed his unfettered opinion of Democratic strategist James Carville, who has voiced doubt over President Joe Biden’s ability to win a second term.

Politico asked the Democratic lawmaker whether Mr Biden’s campaign should focus more on swing states.

The famously-casual congressman quipped that “I don’t give anybody advice unless on fashion” - but then voiced confidence on Mr Biden’s 2024 odds.

“All I do know is that the president will win Pennsylvania. And I do believe if he wins Pennsylvania, and I believe he will, he will be a second-term president,” Fetterman added.

When the outlet noted voter polling which showed former president Donald Trump leading Mr Biden, Mr Fetterman dismissed the suggestion that the president was in trouble.

“There’s a whole lifetime in politics between now and next November as well. I’m not worried about that,” he said.

He then turned on Democrats who have criticised Mr Biden’s chances of re-election, and took a shot at Mr Carville, telling him to “shut the f*** up.”

“Like I said, my man [Carville] hasn’t been relevant since grunge was a thing,” Fetterman said. “And I don’t know why he believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president.”

Mr Carville, a political consultant who served as a campaign strategist for Bill Clinton, has repeatedly warned that Mr Biden could lose in 2024, emphasising his concerns about the president’s age. Last month, Mr Carville told CNN that he was “very pessimistic” about Biden’s odds.

James Carville at 'Art of the Campaign Strategy' panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon)

In response, Mr Carville told Politico that he“apparently haven’t gotten the memo yet” that he was irrelevant, adding that he is campaigning with one senator and hosting a fundraiser with another.

Mr Fetterman was also asked whether he thought that Mr Biden was the only Democrat who could defeat Mr Trump.

He said: “I really am not worried about that because he is my guy. And he is going to be the Democrats’ guy, and I’m proud to campaign with him.”