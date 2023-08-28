Joe The Plumber, who confronted Obama on 2008 campaign trail, dies at 49

Joe The Plumber, the man who confronted then-candidate Barack Obama during the campaign in 2008, has died at the age of 49.

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher became an important part of Republican candidate John McCain’s campaign after the confrontation with Mr Obama attracted national media attention.

His wife Katie Wurzelbacher told Fox News Digital in an email on Monday that Mr Wurzelbacher had passed away on Sunday.

In July, Mr Wurzelbacher announced that he had pancreatic cancer.

“Our hearts are broken. We lost a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. He made an impact on so many lives,” Ms Wurzelbacher wrote to Fox.

“When I met Joe he was already known by everyone else as ‘Joe the Plumber’ but he wrote something to me that stood out and showed me who he truly was: ‘just Joe,’” she added. “He was an average, honorable man trying to do great things for the country he loved so deeply after being thrust into the public eye for asking a question.”

“My heart goes out to everyone whose lives are impacted by cancer. There are so many ups and downs but we tried to find joy in every day. He fought long and hard, but is now free from pain,” she wrote. “I don’t think of him as losing his battle. Because he knew Jesus, his battle was won.”

“Joe’s last wish was to get us back by my family. The first night here, he gave me a big smile and said ‘we made it,’” she added. “To everyone who has and continues to support us, and there are so many, Thank You! You helped bring Joe peace and for that I will always be grateful.”

Mr Wurzelbacher garnered national attention after he questioned Mr Obama on 12 October 2008 during a campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio.

He accused Mr Obama of having a tax plan that went against the ideals of the American dream. Mr Obama argued that his plan would allow small businesses to achieve quicker growth.

Mr McCain, the late Arizona Senator who died of brain cancer in 2018, mentioned “Joe The Plumber” on the trail and later had him join him for events.

Mr Wurzelbacher was mentioned more than a dozen times during the debate between Mr Obama and Mr McCain on 15 October 2008, according to Fox.

Mr Wurzelbacher later unsuccessfully challenged Democrat Marcy Kaptur for the ninth congressional district in Ohio in 2012.

More follows...