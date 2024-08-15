Joe Rogan again dings Trump by saying Harris ‘nailed’ major speech

Support truly

Podcaster Joe Rogan once again invited the ire of Donald Trump this week by praising Kamala Harris’s performance during a recent speech in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, comedian Adam Ray appeared alongside Rogan on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. As they spoke about the upcoming debate between Trump and Harris, Rogan pulled up a video of Harris speaking in Georgia last month.

“I do have to say that one speech she gave right after they decided she was going to be the nominee, that one speech where she said, ‘if you’re going to say something, why don’t you say it to my face?’ It was great timing,” Rogan said, adding that it was a “banger of a speech.”

In the speech, Harris had mocked Trump for threatening not to debate her. The two presidential candidates are set to appear for a debate on September 10 on ABC.

“I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face!” Harris said, in remarks directed at Trump.

Rogan appeared impressed with her performance. “You can’t say that’s not outstanding ... She had the big moment and she crushed it. She did it without any ums or stammers, no f****** missed words, she had a smile, the laugh made sense — it made sense there for the first time!” he said.

Joe Rogan, pictured on his podcast. Rogan once again invited the ire of Donald Trump this week by praising Kamala Harris’s performance during a recent speech in Atlanta ( @joerogan/Youtube )

However, Rogan then said he thought that Harris had been coached. The vice president has faced criticism from the media for not taking enough questions and not participating in interviews. Rogan suggested that she may struggle against an improvising Trump in a debate.

“When you’re just talking off the top of your head, that’s where she has some issues,” the podcaster said.

But Rogan said Harris’s performance at the rally was a “problem” for the Trump campaign that they were unlikely to have anticipated.

“She did that like a pro. That’s where it gets dangerous,” Rogan said. “She f****** nailed it.”

The podcaster recently faced the wrath of Trump after he praised independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr.

“He’s the only one that makes sense to me,” Rogan said. “He doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas, but he’s much more reasonable and intelligent.”

Following the remarks, a number of MAGA followers slammed Rogan on Twitter and the former president also weighed in.

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Rogan quickly followed up on X, writing: “For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world.”

He added: “I also think Trump raising his fist and saying ‘fight!’ after getting shot is one of the most American f****** things of all time. I’m not the guy to get political information from.”