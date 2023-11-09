Democratic Senator Joe Manchin won’t seek re-election
Sen Joe Manchin (D-WV), the conservative Democratic Senator from the arch-Republican state of West Virginia whose aversion to more liberal policies often dictated the course of President Joe Biden’s domestic policy agenda, announced on Thursday that he would not run for re-election.
In a video announcement on Thursday, Mr Manchin said he would neither run for re-election in West Virginia, a formely Democratic state that began voting for Republicans because of its heavy reliance on the coal mining industry.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies