Democratic Senator Joe Manchin won’t seek re-election

Eric Garcia
Thursday 09 November 2023 14:46
Sen Joe Manchin (D-WV), the conservative Democratic Senator from the arch-Republican state of West Virginia whose aversion to more liberal policies often dictated the course of President Joe Biden’s domestic policy agenda, announced on Thursday that he would not run for re-election.

In a video announcement on Thursday, Mr Manchin said he would neither run for re-election in West Virginia, a formely Democratic state that began voting for Republicans because of its heavy reliance on the coal mining industry.

