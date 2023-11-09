Democratic Senator Joe Manchin won’t seek re-election

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sen Joe Manchin (D-WV), the conservative Democratic Senator from the arch-Republican state of West Virginia whose aversion to more liberal policies often dictated the course of President Joe Biden’s domestic policy agenda, announced on Thursday that he would not run for re-election.

In a video announcement on Thursday, Mr Manchin said he would neither run for re-election in West Virginia, a formely Democratic state that began voting for Republicans because of its heavy reliance on the coal mining industry.