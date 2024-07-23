Watch live: Biden returns to White House after exiting 2024 presidential race

Support truly

Watch live as Joe Biden returns to the White House on Tuesday, 23 July, after exiting the 2024 presidential race.

The president has spent several days recovering from a Covid-19 infection at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

It comes after Mr Biden sent political shockwaves around the country on Sunday (21 July) with a post on social media announcing that he was not accepting the Democrat nomination.

He added that he would “focus all his energies on his duties as president for the remainder of his term” and offered his full support and endorsement to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as his choice to replace him on the ticket.

The announcement came after mounting pressure about Mr Biden's age and ability to take on Republican rival Donald Trump.

It is believed that a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu will be confirmed once Mr Biden arrives back in Washinton, DC, where he will also receive the presidential daily briefing.

The Israeli Prime Minister arrived in Washington yesterday and will address Congress this week.