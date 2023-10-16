Biden considers visiting Israel after Netanyahu invite

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden may be considering a visit to Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation for him to see the country in the wake of the initial Hamas attack, according to a new report.

This past week, Mr Netanyahu invited Mr Biden on a solidarity visit – a customary act among US allies, sources close to Mr Netanyahu’s office told The Times of Israel.

Mr Biden has strongly signaled the US supports Israel in the war against Hamas, including sending assistance overseas. The Biden administration is pushing Congress to create a package that would give support to Israel and Ukraine.

Though discussions of a potential trip are underway it is unclear how tangible the details are at the moment, CNN reported.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Sunday they had “no new travel to announce”. Then, on Monday morning, a White House official informed the press pool that Mr Biden had postponed his trip to Colorado to remain close to the White House to participate in national security meetings.

The US has positioned itself to assist Israel in defending itself against Hamas attacks as well as supporting humanitarian aid to Palestine – all while promoting peaceful negotiations between the two sides.

During an interview with 60 Minutes over the weekend, Mr Biden said that Hamas should be “eliminated” but that “there needs to be a path to a Palestinian state.”

“I think Israel understands that a significant portion of Palestinian people do not share the views of Hamas and Hezbollah,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden spoke with the president of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas over the weekend and offered US support to bring critically needed supplies and humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza.

An estimated 1 million people in Palestine are being internally displaced with dwindling access to food, water, electricity and fuel after Israel retaliated with a blockade of supplies and warning of attacks.

Already, airstrikes have killed more than 2,300 people in Palestine.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Should Mr Biden visit Israel, he would be the first head of state to visit the country since Hamas launched attacks on 7 October that killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited Israel and several surrounding countries to talk with leaders in an attempt to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from extending.

On Saturday, the Pentagon announced they are sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean as part of the effort “to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts towards widening this war.”