Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, holds her daily briefing on Thursday 5 October.

She will be taking questions less than 24 hours after Joe Biden admitted he was worried that political turmoil in Washington could threaten US aid to Ukraine, as the war in Europe rages on.

The US president is expected to soon give a major speech on the need to support Kyiv’s fight against the Russian invasion after the chaos in Washington alarmed allies.

“It does worry me,” Mr Biden said, when asked whether the ousting of Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy this week could derail more funds for Ukraine’s war effort.

“But I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate of both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine.”

The president is expected to be briefed on Ukraine by his national security team on Thursday.

He had told allies in a call earlier this week that he was “confident” of getting fresh aid passed.