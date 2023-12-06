Watch live: Biden urges Congress to approve more funding for Ukraine

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers a speech urging Congress to pass his national security supplemental request, including funding to support Ukraine, on Wednesday (6 November).

It comes after the US president's administration warned Congress that money for the European country will run out by the end of the year as Russia's invasion continues.

The administration has requested an additional $61 billion in aid.

Earlier this week, Mr Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan declared that not passing the additional aid would “make it easier for Putin to prevail."

Earlier on Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians on Wednesday that Kyiv would defeat Russia and win a fair peace “against all odds”.

It came after the Ukrainian president unexpectedly cancelled his US Senate address where he would have appealed for fresh aid for the war in Ukraine, majority leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.