Don’t let Putin win, Biden warns Republicans over spending for Ukraine

President Joe Biden pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, warning that a victory for Russia over Ukraine would leave Moscow in position to attack NATO allies.

He spoke as the United States planned to announce $175m in additional aid from its dwindling supply of money for Kyiv.

“If Putin takes Ukraine, he won’t stop there,” Biden said. Putin will attack a NATO ally, he predicted, and then “we’ll have American troops fighting Russian troops,” Biden said. “We can’t let Putin win.”