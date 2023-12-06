Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Don’t let Putin win, Biden warns Republicans over spending for Ukraine

‘If Putin takes Ukraine, he won’t stop there’

Alastair Jamieson
Wednesday 06 December 2023 15:50
Comments
<p>President Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine from the White House</p>

President Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine from the White House

(Reuters)

President Joe Biden pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, warning that a victory for Russia over Ukraine would leave Moscow in position to attack NATO allies.

He spoke as the United States planned to announce $175m in additional aid from its dwindling supply of money for Kyiv.

“If Putin takes Ukraine, he won’t stop there,” Biden said. Putin will attack a NATO ally, he predicted, and then “we’ll have American troops fighting Russian troops,” Biden said. “We can’t let Putin win.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in