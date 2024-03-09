Watch: Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania after State of the Union

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania on Friday, 8 March, where he is kicking off a tour of battleground states after his State of the Union speech.

It comes as the US president's reelection team is due to spend $30m on ad buy as he moves further into the election campaign.

Mr Biden will visit Georgia on Saturday, New Hampshire on Monday, Wisconsin on Wednesday, and Michigan on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Arizona on Friday and Nevada on Saturday.

The US president's tour follows his fiery address on Thursday, in which he laid out the case for his re-election and addressed both domestic and international issues before a joint session of Congress.

Mr Biden also used his speech to slam Donald Trump's record, tout his achievements, dismiss concerns about his age, and warn of the threat to democracy at home and abroad.