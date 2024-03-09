Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch: Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania after State of the Union

Holly Patrick
Saturday 09 March 2024 07:38
Comments
Close

Watch as Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania on Friday, 8 March, where he is kicking off a tour of battleground states after his State of the Union speech.

It comes as the US president's reelection team is due to spend $30m on ad buy as he moves further into the election campaign.

Mr Biden will visit Georgia on Saturday, New Hampshire on Monday, Wisconsin on Wednesday, and Michigan on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Arizona on Friday and Nevada on Saturday.

The US president's tour follows his fiery address on Thursday, in which he laid out the case for his re-election and addressed both domestic and international issues before a joint session of Congress.

Mr Biden also used his speech to slam Donald Trump's record, tout his achievements, dismiss concerns about his age, and warn of the threat to democracy at home and abroad.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in