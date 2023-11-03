Watch live: Joe Biden travels to Maine to pay respects to shooting victims

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Watch live as Joe Biden travels to Maine on Friday, 4 November, to pay his respects to the victims of a mass shooting in October.

The president is heading to Lewiston to meet with families and victims of the horrific attack in which at least 18 people were killed and 13 were wounded.

Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden will also spend time with emergency services who responded to the shooting.

Maine Governor Janet Mills has launched a probe into missed chances to stop the shooting.

It has emerged that police were told several times about the gunman’s concerning and threatening behaviour prior to the massacre.

According to authorities, Robert Card’s family had alerted police about his mental health and that they were concerned he had access to firearms in May 2023.