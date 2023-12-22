Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch: Bidens visit children’s hospital patients for Christmas

Holly Patrick
Friday 22 December 2023 21:16
Comments
Close

Watch live as Joe Biden and Jill Biden visit patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington for Christmas on Friday, 23 December.

Traditionally, first ladies visit the hospital around the Christmas holiday, dating back to Bess Truman after the Second World War - however president Biden made history last year as he became the first sitting president to make a holiday visit to Children’s National.

The couple will spend time with paediatric patients and their families as part of the annual visit.

It comes after Dr Biden announced that the White House holiday theme, The “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” of the Holidays, was “inspired by how children experience this festive season.”

“In this season of reflection and goodwill, we hope you will embrace your inner child and delight in simply being present with those you love,” the first lady and president wrote in a welcome letter at the beginning of the commemorative 2023 White House Holiday Guide.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in