Watch: Bidens visit children’s hospital patients for Christmas

Watch live as Joe Biden and Jill Biden visit patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington for Christmas on Friday, 23 December.

Traditionally, first ladies visit the hospital around the Christmas holiday, dating back to Bess Truman after the Second World War - however president Biden made history last year as he became the first sitting president to make a holiday visit to Children’s National.

The couple will spend time with paediatric patients and their families as part of the annual visit.

It comes after Dr Biden announced that the White House holiday theme, The “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” of the Holidays, was “inspired by how children experience this festive season.”

“In this season of reflection and goodwill, we hope you will embrace your inner child and delight in simply being present with those you love,” the first lady and president wrote in a welcome letter at the beginning of the commemorative 2023 White House Holiday Guide.