Watch live: Biden speaks at National Infrastructure Advisory Council meeting

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council in Washington DC on Wednesday, 13 November.

The President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC) advises the White House on “how to reduce physical and cyber risks and improve the security and resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure sectors.”

NIAC includes up to 30 senior executives who volunteer their time to examine the issues for Mr Biden, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said.

It comes as Republicans in the House of Representatives are readying a vote to formalise their ongoing impeachment inquiry into Mr Biden over accusations that he profited from his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

House speaker Mike Johnson has insisted the investigation is necesessary and not a political vendetta against a commander-in-chief of whom Republicans disapprove.

No evidence has been brought forward so far to prove any wrongdoing against the Bidens.