Watch live as US House panel holds first Joe Biden impeachment inquiry hearing

Oliver Browning
Thursday 28 September 2023 15:06
Comments

Watch live as the Republican-led US House of Representatives holds its first committee hearing on its long-shot impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

It has been launched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and will be focused on the business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

The House Oversight Committee is not likely to reveal new information about Mr Biden’s financial ties to his troubled son Hunter Biden, 53, who pursued a range of international business ventures while struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Instead, it will serve as a justification of sorts for the probe and a review of what details Republicans have uncovered so far, according to James Comer, the panel’s chair.

Lawmakers will hear from a forensic accountant, a former US Justice Department official and a law professor.

Republicans allege Biden and his family personally profited from policies he pursued as vice president during Barack Obama’s administration between 2009 and 2017.

Separately, they also allege the Justice Department interfered with a tax investigation of Hunter Biden.

