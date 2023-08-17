An Obama-era White House email transmitting then-vice president Joe Biden’s schedule to his son, Hunter Biden, was sent during planning for a Biden family gathering to mark the one-year anniversary of Beau Biden’s death, The Independent has learned.

The communications between an aide for the then-vice president and his youngest and sole surviving son are part of a House Oversight Committee request for Obama-era records sent to the National Archives.

The oversight committee chairman, Representative James Comer, said in a letter to the archives released on Thursday that it was “concerning” to the Republican-led panel that Hunter Biden was a recipient of a 26 May 2016 email showing that the then-vice president was scheduled to speak with then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko the next day.

Republicans have spent the last several years insinuating — without evidence — that then-vice president Biden abused his authority to help Hunter Biden’s business interests. One long-running but oft-disproven allegation states that Mr Biden ordered the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor to disrupt an investigation into a Ukrainian energy firm that employed his son on its board. In reality, the decision to push for the prosecutor’s sacking was official US policy driven by the prosecutor’s failure to pursue corruption cases, and it was supported by the EU, the IMF, World Bank and other stakeholders.

In his letter to the Archives, Mr Comer has asked for unredacted copies of four emails that had been released in redacted form pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Independent reviewed copies of the emails that have been publicly available on a website hosting the contents of a hard drive purportedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer shop.

According to the redacted versions of the emails, certain information was blocked out because it contained personal information about the then-vice president’s schedule.

But the unredacted versions purportedly from Hunter Biden’s computer show that following the call with Mr Poroshenko, the then-vice president returned home to Delaware.

The day of the call — and Mr Biden’s trip home — was 27 May 2016, nearly one year to the day since Mr Biden’s eldest son, then-Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, passed away after a long battle with brain cancer.

Mr Biden’s public schedule from those days is available on archives of the Obama White House website, and they reveal that he had no public events for the period of 28 May 2016 to 30 May 2016.

But another email from the purported Hunter Biden laptop, dated 30 May 2016, shows that the then-vice president’s staff coordinated movements of 23 Biden family members to and from a private memorial gathering that day, the exact anniversary of Beau Biden’s death.

Hunter Biden, who was not present for the gathering, wrote in his recent memoir Beautiful Things that he spent that weekend in Monte Carlo for a meeting of Burisma’s board.

But the younger Biden’s children — the then-vice president’s grandchildren — were listed as attending the gathering, which would have provided a reason for Hunter Biden to be kept aware of his father’s schedule.

The day after the gathering, 31 May 2016, was also Memorial Day.

That day, Joe Biden resumed his public schedule when he commemorated his late son at a ceremony to rename Delaware’s National Guard headquarters in Wilmington as the Major Joseph R “Beau” Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center.

The late Delaware attorney general was an Iraq war veteran who had served a Major in the Army National Guard’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

The White House and a representative for Mr Comer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.