Watch live: Biden speaks as Philadelphia receives $22.4m firefighters’ grant

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks at the announcement event for the city of Philadelphia receiving a $22.4m grant to fund firefighters’ salary and benefits on Monday, 11 December.

The SAFER Grant award will also allow the city's fire department to reopen three fire companies – Engine 6, Ladder 1, and Ladder 11, which were decommissioned during the Great Recession.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the grants are "created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organisations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, 'front line' firefighters available in their communities."

After his speech at the announcement event, the US president will appear at a campaign reception in Philadelphia, the White House press office said.