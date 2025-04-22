Joe Biden accused of editing himself into family Easter photo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former President Joe Biden has been accused of digitally editing himself into a photo of the Biden family taken outside his Delaware home.

“We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter”, the 82-year-old wrote above a jovial photo of his wife, children, their spouses, and his grandchildren, in an image he posted to X on Easter Sunday.

Even Willow Biden, his adopted gray shorthair tabby cat, made an appearance for the shot.

In the photo, Biden is seen smiling and sitting at the top of a staircase in his porch, dressed in a navy suit, with a diagonally striped blue tie and white shirt.

However, the 46th president has since received a barrage of hatred from trolls, accusing him of photoshopping himself into the image.

Several users highlighted that Biden looked out of place, dressed to stand on the podium of a presidential campaign, rather than in a more relaxed attire suitable for Easter at home.

“This looks photoshopped!”, Conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel wrote below the post.

Matt Williams, a man who identifies himself as a Christian Nationalist, asked Elon Musk’s generative AI chatbot to verify the image: “@grok is Joe Biden photoshopped into this picture?” At the time of writing, the AI system has not responded.

Multiple users then focused on the placement of the former president’s left hand, noting that it appeared unusual.

Joe Biden has been attacked by trolls on X alleging that he ‘photoshopped’ himself into his Easter family photo ( X/@JoeBiden )

“WHOSE HAND IS THIS,” wrote a user who goes by @ThePoliticalPom.

Yet another striking element of the photo was the absence of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“If - and I stress the word ‘if’ - this photo is real, where is Hunter? He wasn’t invited to Easter?” podcaster and right-wing influencer Eric Matheny wrote on X.

Biden’s second child has been embroiled in various scandals over the years. In June 2024, he was convicted on three felony gun charges.

In December 2024, just before Trump took office, Biden issued a “full and unconditional” pardon for his son, 55, citing that his charges were politically motivated and sought to bruise the Biden family name.

Janice Hough, a “proud Dem for life”, took the opposite stance on Biden’s image, stating: “I miss this man in the White House.”

This past week, Biden took to the podium to deliver his first speech since leaving office at a conference in Chicago.

He said that Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) counterpart, Elon Musk, had "taken a hatchet" to the Social Security system, and that the new administration had caused a “breathtaking” amount of damage and destruction to America.