Watch live: Joe Biden makes statement after US economy adds 187,000 jobs

Watch live as Joe Biden makes a statement on Friday, 1 September, on the US economy after it added 187,000 jobs in August.

The US president's speech in the White House's Rose Garden on Friday comes after the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8 per cent, a rise of 0.3 per cent from July, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

According to Refinitiv, economists were expecting job gains of 170,000.

Data also showed that the number of Americans who lost their jobs or who completed temporary employment increased by 294,000 to 2.9 million.

The labour force participation rate has increased to 62.8 per cent, which is the highest figure since February 2020.

In a statement on Twitter/X on Thursday, Mr Biden said: "Our plan is working. We’re advancing equity in everything we do and making unprecedented investments in America."