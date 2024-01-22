Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden highlights recent Trump gaffes in new campaign ad

The video shows the former president rambling about subjects including whales, bread, and cell phones for veterans

Mike Bedigan
Los Angeles
Monday 22 January 2024 19:16
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Biden Pounces On Latest Trump Confusion To List Recent Gaffes In New Campaign Ad

Joe Biden has highlighted several recent gaffes and confusing statements made by Donald Trump in a new campaign video.

The video features a supercut of clips of Mr Trump appearing to confuse his rival Nikki Haley with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Mr Biden with former president Barack Obama.

It also contains instances where Mr Trump has rambled about subjects including whales, bread, and cell phones for veterans.

The video shows Ms Haley – now Mr Trump’s only competition for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination – addressing supporters and discussing remarks about her made by the former president.

“Trump is at a rally and he’s going on and on mentioning me multiple times as to why I didn’t handle January 6 better,” Ms Haley said.

In a separate clip, Mr Trump says: “Nikki Haley is in charge of security, we offered her 10,000 people. They don’t want to talk about that.”

As Ms Haley points out in her remarks, she had not been elected to office on 6 January 2021, when the storming of the Capitol took place. At that time Ms Pelosi held the speakership, making her third in line behind the president and vice president.

Posting the video on X, Mr Biden wrote: “I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi.”

“They’re saying he got confused,” Ms Haley says in the video, after which more clips of Mr Trump play.

The former president alleges that voter ID is needed to buy a loaf of bread, that whales are washing up on shore “because of the wind”, and that veterans “don’t have cell phones”.

Mr Trump’s recent confusions are highlighted in the Biden campaign video

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Trump also appears to get confused, in one interview recalling his political campaign against Mr Obama. “We won an election that everyone said couldn’t be won,” he said.

Mr Trump’s victory in 2016 was against Hillary Clinton, and he has never run against Mr Obama.

“Don’t put our country at risk like this,” Ms Haley says in the video, a message that is approved by Mr Biden.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in