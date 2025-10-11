Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Biden has entered a new phase of treatment, following the announcement that the former president had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," a spokesperson for Biden said in a statement Saturday.

Biden, 82, revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in May, which had also spread to his bones. At the time his office said that it could be managed with hormone treatment.

The former president had already been taking a hormone pill, and the new radiation treatment is expected to span five weeks, a source close to the matter told NBC News.

The Independent has reached out Biden’s office for further information.

open image in gallery Joe Biden has entered a new phase of treatment, following the announcement that the former president had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer ( AP )

It marks the latest stage in Biden’s health struggles, having undergone surgery last month to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead.

His diagnosis came while he was still eyeing another term in the White House. Doctors found a prostate nodule after he was seen about urinary symptoms, his office said at the time.

Biden was subsequently diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, which had metastasized and was given a Gleason score of nine.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said on May 18.

open image in gallery A day after the diagnosis was revealed publicly in May, the former president said in an online statement: ‘Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places’ ( X/@JoeBiden )

Multiple oncologists told NBC at the time that it was possible that Biden’s cancer had gone undiagnosed for years.

A day after the diagnosis was revealed publicly, the former president said in an online statement: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”

The Biden family has faced cancer repeatedly over the years. Biden’s son Beau died of a brain tumor in 2015, and the former First Lady has had two cancerous lesions removed previously.