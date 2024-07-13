Support truly

Late night host Bill Maher predicted that President Joe Biden is not long for the 2024 race — and will step aside on a historic date — despite the Democrat’s defiance of the mounting calls to leave the race.

“New rule: Stop f***ing around!” Maher brutally announced on Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who,” Maher continued. “Who will replace him? Because he is not going to be the Democrats’ candidate for president in 2024, all due respect.”

“Biden is toast. The walls will keep crumbling and my pick in the office pool for when he gives it up is August 9,” he said.

On the same date 50 years ago, then-president Richard Nixon signed his letter of resignation following the Watergate scandal. So Biden's leaving on the same day would have historical significance as it's the only day a US president has voluntarily left office early.

“Yes, replacing a president as his party’s candidate this late will seem like a big deal,” Maher said. “For about three days, and then we’ll all be over it.”

As Biden faces increased calls for him to step aside, comedian Maher gave his prediction when the president will step aside. Maher also said America will move quickly past the historic decision ( Getty Images )

Maher predicted Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as the likely to replace the president on the ticket.

Regarding Harris, Maher remarked that she “has never been popular.”

The comedian recalled her failed 2020 presidential bid: “You can count the number of delegates she won in the 2020 primaries on one hand, as long as that hand has no fingers.”

Despite Maher’s prediction, as well as lawmakers’, actors’ and prominent donors’ calls for him to step aside, Biden told a crowd in Detroit, Michigan on Friday that he wasn’t budging: “I’m not going anywhere.”

“I’m going to beat him again,” Biden said.