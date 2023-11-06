Watch live: Biden announces more than $16bn in funding to modernise Amtrak

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden announces the latest funding to modernise key portions of the Amtrak, the US's busiest rail corridor that stretches from Boston to Washington, DC, on Monday (6 November).

The president is speaking in Bear, Delaware, to announce more than $16bn in new funding for 25 passenger rail projects.

According to a statement from the White House, the investments announced today will rebuild tunnels and bridges that are over 100 years old.

They will also upgrade tracks, power systems, signals, stations, and other infrastructure, as well as advancing future projects to improve travel times by increasing operating speeds and reducing delays.

Mr Biden chatted to Amtrak workers before taking to the stage in Bear.

The funding announced today comes from the approximately $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that Mr Biden signed almost two years ago.

There will be a total $66bn investment in rail, the White House has said.