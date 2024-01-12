Watch live: Biden visits hotly-contested 2024 campaign state of Pennsylvania

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden makes his second trip of the new year to the hotly-contested 2024 campaign state of Pennsylvania on Friday, 12 January.

The US president will be visiting small businesses in Allentown - an historic steel town - where he is expected to try to sell policies he sees reviving faded manufacturing hubs.

According to a White House factsheet, Mr Biden will visit businesses that are at the heart of his plan to support communities "too often left behind."

The White House says Allentown is "experiencing an economic comeback" under president Biden.

Mr Biden says almost 32,000 more workers in the area have jobs under his administration and its unemployment rate is down to 3.9 percent - a 20-year low.

Today, he is also expected to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda and how 16 million new business applications have been filed during his first three years in office.