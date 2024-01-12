Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Biden visits hotly-contested 2024 campaign state of Pennsylvania

Holly Patrick
Friday 12 January 2024 18:54
Comments
Close

Watch live as Joe Biden makes his second trip of the new year to the hotly-contested 2024 campaign state of Pennsylvania on Friday, 12 January.

The US president will be visiting small businesses in Allentown - an historic steel town - where he is expected to try to sell policies he sees reviving faded manufacturing hubs.

According to a White House factsheet, Mr Biden will visit businesses that are at the heart of his plan to support communities "too often left behind."

The White House says Allentown is "experiencing an economic comeback" under president Biden.

Mr Biden says almost 32,000 more workers in the area have jobs under his administration and its unemployment rate is down to 3.9 percent - a 20-year low.

Today, he is also expected to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda and how 16 million new business applications have been filed during his first three years in office.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in